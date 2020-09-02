Dakota News Now to host South Dakota Senate race debate at State Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You’ll soon have a chance to learn more about the two candidates running for U.S. Senate in South Dakota.

Dakota News Now is hosting a debate between incumbent Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.) and his Democratic opponent Dan Ahlers on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The one-hour debate will take place at 3 p.m. at the Freedom Stage at the State Fair in Huron. It will air live on The CW. A replay will be aired Sunday at 1 p.m. on KSFY.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.