Dakota News Now to host South Dakota Senate race debate at State Fair

Sen. Mike Rounds, left, and his challenger Dan Ahlers
Sen. Mike Rounds, left, and his challenger Dan Ahlers(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You’ll soon have a chance to learn more about the two candidates running for U.S. Senate in South Dakota.

Dakota News Now is hosting a debate between incumbent Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.) and his Democratic opponent Dan Ahlers on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The one-hour debate will take place at 3 p.m. at the Freedom Stage at the State Fair in Huron. It will air live on The CW. A replay will be aired Sunday at 1 p.m. on KSFY.

