Downtown Sioux Falls hosts the final block party of the year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The final block party of the summer is back at 8th and RailRoad, featuring music food, and will highlight several local, non-profit organizations.

The night starts at 5:00 and ends at 10:00, with music from Buffalo Galaxy, The Tinder Box and Merry Marital throughout the night. There will also be food and vendors at the event. A pop-up skatepark and skateboard art show behind the store Rug & Relic all raise awareness for the Skatepark Association, which is looking for funds on a new public skatepark the organization hopes to break ground on in 2022.

The other non-profit organization at the block party is Call to Freedom, which works with victims of human trafficking to help them find jobs and treatment for their mental and physical health.

The block party is a free event, including the pop-up skatepark, which is open to anyone who brings their own board. Like previous block parties, the event will offer sanitization stations along with encouraging masks and social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.