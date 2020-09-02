First COVID-19 death directly connected to Sturgis Rally confirmed in Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first coronavirus-related death linked to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been confirmed by health officials in Minnesota.

A man in his 60s was hospitalized with COVID-19 after returning from the rally and later died, according to Minnesota Dept. of Health spokesperson Doug Schultz. He did not specify where in Minnesota the man lived.

The Washington Post first reported the death Wednesday morning. The victim had underlying health conditions.

Health officials voiced concerns over holding the rally - which draws hundreds of thousands of bikers to South Dakota - amid the pandemic. Efforts to track the spread following the rally have been hampered by the large number of attendees, as well as the large geographic area from which bikers came.

An analysis by the Washington Post found at least 260 cases in 11 states tied directly to the rally. On Monday, state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said there are 105 cases linked to the rally in South Dakota.

