First-year teachers adapt to learning on the job amid pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Coronavirus pandemic is shifting the way that students learn in the classroom, and it’s also revolutionizing the way that teachers prepare for the school year.

The Madison Central School District welcomed 10 new staff members this fall, including three teachers. Those individuals are adapting to a new job and a new normal.

Brenna Johnson and Jill Ricke are both in their first year of teaching in the Madison Central School District and the pandemic is adding more challenges to an already transitional year.

Ricke said, “I always knew that the first year would be the most difficult because of all the brand new things you have to learn, and this year added a bunch more brand new things that we had to learn. It was hard to just relax.”

Both Johnson and Ricke were in college not too long ago and are now adjusting what they learned in the classroom.

“Part of what we learned in college was letting people work together and discover things on their own, and with not being able to necessarily have small group work all of the activities that come with the curriculum’s and stuff nowadays we have to adapt that to work during the pandemic,” Johnson added.

With the new safety rules and classrooms looking a little different, these two aren’t the only ones new to the situation.

“It’s like everybody’s first year again, everybody is kind of going through new things but it is really nice to have that collaboration and just being able to talk everything through. I don’t feel bad about asking questions because they might be wondering the exact same thing,” said Johnson.

Now with nearly two weeks under their belt, things seem to be going well.

“It has gone a lot better than I had expected because of everything that was being thrown on our plates, and the kids’ plates, and trying to balance everything that needed to happen. It has gone really smoothly,” said Ricke.

