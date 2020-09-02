Forbes ranks Sioux Falls among best cities for retirement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A major business media publication has ranked Sioux Falls as one of the best cities in the country to retire in.

Forbes listed Sioux Falls as one of its top 25 cities for retirees in 2020.

Researchers compared data on more than 750 cities in the Forbes analysis. They looked at several factors, including home prices, cost of living, and health care facilities.

Sioux Falls received positive marks for home prices below the national average, its high number of physicians, good air quality, and no state income tax. It was dinged for cold winters and poor walkability.

Other cities in the region to make the list include Rochester, Minn., Fargo, N.D., and Des Moines, Iowa.

Read the full Forbes report here.

