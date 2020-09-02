Freeman man killed in Turner County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast South Dakota.

Seventy-one-year-old Dennis Schrock of Freeman died in Sunday nights crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say Schrock was driving a minivan west when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of S.D. Highway 19. His vehicle collided with another minivan that was southbound on Highway 19.

Schrock was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in his vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, a 47-year-old Irene man, received serious but non-life-threatening injuries. His sole passenger, a 43-year-old Menno woman, was hospitalized with life-threatening juries.

Authorities say everyone involved in the crash was wearing their seat belt.

