Legislative board approves hearings to consider special session

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Executive Board of the South Dakota legislature has voted to hold special committee hearings later this month to begin planning for a possible special session over coronavirus-related spending this fall.

The board voted Monday ten to five to proceed with the committee hearings, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Sen. Troy Heinert of Mission made the motion to set up five committees, including agriculture and natural resources, health and human services, commerce and energy, local government and education.

Sen. Kris Langer of Dell Rapids said she doesn’t think the special committees are necessary, saying a joint appropriations committee already in place to discuss coronavirus expenditures is sufficient.

The state got over one billion dollars in federal funding to deal with the impact of the pandemic. Gov. Kristi Noem said she hasn’t decided yet if a special session will be necessary.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.