North and Herron pumped to have fans at Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Believe it or not the Sanford International is almost here. Onida native Tom Byrum and his buddies from the Champions Tour will be here for the 3rd straight year at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls next week.

But as we all know, 2020 has been so very different in all aspects of life. Ever since March it’s been very different, including the world of sports. That makes what this tournament is doing extra ordinary. For the first time since the pandemic started their will be fans at a professional golf tournament.

Tournament host Andy North is excited and so are the players. Tim Herron who grew up in Minnesota is brand new to the tour at age 50. Both he and North are pumped to be part of this significant event in so many ways. ”I think it’s an opportunity for us to show the world that you can have people out. You don’t have to be locked in your house the rest of your life. You can get out and do something. And I think that this is a perfect place to try it,” says Andy North. Champions Tour golfer Tim Herron says: ”It’s going to be huge for players and it’s going to be big for the Champions Tour too. We’re not like in a stadium. The fans can kind of spread out. That’s where golf is unique. I think it’s going to be really cool and something for South Dakota to embrace that is pretty cool man. We’re bringing the United State back together a little bit. Let’s go back to sports.”

Keep in mind that Sanford has been doing all of the COVID 19 testing on the PGA tours and will be doing the same next week. And the field is really good again as Rocco Mediate and Steve Stricker will be back as former champs and names like Fred Couples will be here for the first time. Events start Monday and the actual tournament is Friday through Sunday with Jack back for his exhibition on Saturday.

