Advertisement

Reynolds: Wait to see if virus cases drop before new moves

Governor Kim Reynolds addressed Iowa’s increased rate of COVID-19 cases during a press conference on Wednesday.
Governor Kim Reynolds addressed Iowa’s increased rate of COVID-19 cases during a press conference on Wednesday.(State of Iowa)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) - As Iowa sees some of the highest rates of coronavirus cases in the nation, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she’ll wait to determine whether her move to close bars in six counties causes spread of the virus to slow before considering additional steps.

Reynolds says the soaring number of confirmed virus cases is largely due to infection among young people, especially those in the college towns of Iowa City and Ames. That trend prompted her last week to order the closure of bars.

Now, she says it’s best to wait to see if those moves will cause numbers to drop. If not, she will consider additional actions.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Greatest Threat’ to tribal communities

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Carleen Wild
While none of our communities are immune from the meth epidemic, the Department of Justice reports that the drug continues to disproportionately devastate Native American communities.

News

First-year teachers adapt to learning on the job amid pandemic

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
First-year teachers adapt to learning on the job amid pandemic

News

Brookings City Council considers adding restrictions amid COVID spike in the community

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Brookings leaders are considering a vote on implementing new restrictive measures in the city, however, it isn’t coming without opposition from some in the community.

News

South Dakota State Fair begins tomorrow in Huron as pandemic continues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota State Fair ready to begin tomorrow in the middle of a pandemic.

Latest News

News

Someone you Should Know: Augie professor makes splash in art world

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Dakota News Now to host South Dakota Senate race debate at State Fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Dakota News Now is hosting a debate between incumbent Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.) and his Democratic opponent Dan Ahlers.

News

Sioux Falls police investigating stabbing that victim doesn’t remember

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a stabbing in which the victim is unsure of the details that led up to the incident.

News

Freeman man killed in Turner County crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State officials say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast South Dakota.

News

Sanford begins trial for coronavirus treatment developed by Sioux Falls-based lab

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Two Sioux Falls organizations are working together in the development of a possible treatment for COVID-19.

News

Someone You Should Know: Augustana University professor creates public art all over the country

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Scott Parsons is an art professor at Augustana University. He's been teaching there for 15 years.