Sanford begins trial for coronavirus treatment developed by Sioux Falls-based lab

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two Sioux Falls organizations are working together in the development of a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Sanford Health is the first health care provider in the country to begin dosing patients with a therapeutic treatment developed by Sioux Falls-based SAB Biotherapeutics.

According to a press release sent Wednesday, Sanford is the flagship clinical site for the trial of the treatment, which is known as SAB-185.

The treatment would be used to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 at an early stage of the disease. The trial will enroll a total of 21 adult patients across several clinical sites.

SAB developed the treatment by using genetically-engineered cattle to produce human antibodies. This allowed “scalable and reliable production,” according to the company. It deploys the same natural immune response to fight the disease as recovered patients, but with a much higher concentration of antibodies. However, the treatment is not an actual vaccine.

“Our goal is to advance the science around COVID-19 so physicians can be better prepared to treat this novel coronavirus in the future, especially for our populations most at-risk,” said Dr. Susan Hoover, principal investigator and an infectious disease physician at Sanford Health.

