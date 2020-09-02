Advertisement

September issue of 605 Magazine focuses on design and art

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The September issue of 605 Magazine focuses on design and art throughout South Dakota. The staff started planning for this issue almost one year ago to capture art across the state. They highlighted public art from Sioux Falls to Faulkton to Rapid City.

This issue also highlights Squealer’s Smoke Shack in Tea. The owners started this restaurant in a food truck and just opened a brand new restaurant in Tea. It includes a rooftop bar, an outdoor patio area, and sand volleyball courts. They were also able to expand their menu in the new location.

You can read the September issue here or pick up a hard copy of the magazine at various locations throughout the state.

