Sioux Falls man accused of accidentally shooting teen while handling gun

Artavius Louisdouglasl Gregerabdo
Artavius Louisdouglasl Gregerabdo(Dakota News Now)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he accidentally shot and injured a teen while handling a gun.

Eighteen-year-old Artavius Louisdouglasl Gregerabdo is charged with aggravated assault and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The incident took place Tuesday morning at a home on W. 13th Street near Summit Avenue. Clemens said Gregerabdo was handling a gun in the living room when he unintentionally fired a bullet, which struck a 17-year-old girl in the head. The girl is in critical condition.

Clemens said police didn’t release information about the shooting sooner because they initially believed the suspect was a juvenile.

Police respond to a report of shots fired at a Sioux Falls home on Sept. 1
Police respond to a report of shots fired at a Sioux Falls home on Sept. 1(Dakota News Now)

