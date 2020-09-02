Sioux Falls man accused of accidentally shooting teen while handling gun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he accidentally shot and injured a teen while handling a gun.

Eighteen-year-old Artavius Louisdouglasl Gregerabdo is charged with aggravated assault and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The incident took place Tuesday morning at a home on W. 13th Street near Summit Avenue. Clemens said Gregerabdo was handling a gun in the living room when he unintentionally fired a bullet, which struck a 17-year-old girl in the head. The girl is in critical condition.

Clemens said police didn’t release information about the shooting sooner because they initially believed the suspect was a juvenile.

Police respond to a report of shots fired at a Sioux Falls home on Sept. 1 (Dakota News Now)

