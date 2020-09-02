Sioux Falls police investigating stabbing that victim doesn’t remember

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are investigating a stabbing in western Sioux Falls in which the victim is unsure of the details that led up to the incident.

Authorities received a report of a stabbing around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on N. Dogwood Place near Valley View Road. Police Spokesperson Sam Clemens said when officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man inside the home with a stab wound to his abdomen.

Clemens said the victim did not recall the exact details of what led to the stabbing. He told officers there had been several people at the house the night before, and that he had gotten into a fight. However, he did not remember who stabbed him.

The man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Clemens said there are no suspects in the case.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.