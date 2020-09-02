Advertisement

South Dakota records 2 more COVID-19 deaths; Total cases surpass 14,000

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota as active cases continued an upward trend Wednesday.

The additional deaths bring South Dakota’s total to 169. The latest victims included a man and a woman, one in their 60s, the other over age 80. The deaths were reported in Gregory and Union counties.

Officials confirmed 254 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 14,003. Active cases increased by 125 to 2,875.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to the disease fell by one to 77.

