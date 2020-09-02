Advertisement

South Dakota State Fair begins tomorrow in Huron

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final touches are being put on the state fairgrounds in Huron for tomorrow’s opening of the 2020 South Dakota State Fair.

Exhibits, vendors and stalls are finishing up preparations for attendees tomorrow. This year’s fair will look a bit different, with more spread out seating, and social distancing measures in place. Candi Briley, the Fair’s Assistant Manager, said while it’s never easy planning for the fair in a normal year, this year especially has been challenging.

“On top of some of those typical things that we always know we’re going to be busy with, there’s just a few other things, you know, that we’ve had to work with. Placing hand sanitizer, because we do have a lot of those around the fairgrounds. Getting our hand washing stations in place.” said Briley.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled many county fairs in South Dakota, creating doubt weather the State Fair would happen at all. But fair organizers are still planning on seeing a full crowd.

“You know, in order to plan we have to plan for a good amount of people to come through. But I will tell you that we are working ever so hard to put on a really great South Dakota state fair for people to enjoy.” said Briley.

While some smaller crafts and items vendors won’t be attending this year due to health reasons, new ones will take their places on the fairgrounds.

“We have some long time vendors that have been with us that are coming back. We have some vendors that have chosen not to come. But we also have a great number of new vendors that are coming.” said Briley.

More information about the State Fair, including a schedule of events and ticket information, can be found here.

