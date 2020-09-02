Uber to require mask selfies for previously maskless passengers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Uber is rolling out a new mask verification policy. The company already requires riders and passengers to wear masks. But this new policy will ensure passengers are following the rules.

Since May, drivers have been required to take selfies through the Uber app to verify they are wearing a mask. Now certain riders will have to use the face detection technology as well.

If a passenger does not wear a mask during a ride the driver can report them. Next time that passenger wants to use Uber they’ll then have to take a selfie for mask verification.

According to some Sioux Falls Uber drivers, since the pandemic started most riders have been courteous when it comes to masks.

“To where they’ll show up to the car either with a mask on or a mask in hand. But 99 percent of the riders will all ask me ‘Hey do we need to wear this?’ And my answer has always been well, you do whatever is going to make you feel safe,” said Uber driver Thomas Werner.

When it comes to this new policy, most drivers tell me that this policy isn’t right for Sioux Falls, and could backfire.

“It’s too harsh and it’s going to frustrate a lot of people and they are going to try to go back to taxis where it’s not required,” said Uber Driver Kurtis Smith.

“I think it’s a little extreme myself because it’s not what the population wants for our area,” said Werner.

However, they believe it could be helpful for certain cities, especially those already requiring masks.

Uber Driver Maggie Rice says loopholes will make the policy difficult to enforce.

“In my opinion, It’s not going to do any good. Yes, you can report them. There are 800 different ways around submitting that photo,” said Rice.

“You can technically just hold your shirt as long as your nose and mouth are covered when you’re taking the photo that’s all you need to get past the verification.”

Uber’s new mask policy will start in the US later this September.

