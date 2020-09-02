USD launching coronavirus community action response team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota is developing a program to help communities better track the spread of the coronavirus.

The university’s School of Health and Science is organizing a team of students, faculty, and alumni to provide support to the university, as well as tribes cross the state.

The South Dakota Community Action Response Epidemiology Team, created in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Health and the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board, will offer contact tracing, health promotion and comprehensive services, ,according to a news release from USD.

Officials say the team will assist the state with contact tracing to identify individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19. Team members will work directly with the Department of Health to focus on two populations – the South Dakota tribal communities who have requested additional contact tracing from the state, and the USD community.

“Identifying close contacts of COVID-19 cases and having them quarantine and monitor for symptoms is extremely important to help stop outbreaks from becoming widespread,” said Susan Puumala, Ph.D., senior lecturer in the Master of Public Health program and faculty lead for the CARE team said. “Keeping the number of cases and spread controlled helps communities to be able to have a more ‘normal’ level of activities, such as in-person classes.”

