Advertisement

USD launching coronavirus community action response team

(KEVN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota is developing a program to help communities better track the spread of the coronavirus.

The university’s School of Health and Science is organizing a team of students, faculty, and alumni to provide support to the university, as well as tribes cross the state.

The South Dakota Community Action Response Epidemiology Team, created in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Health and the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board, will offer contact tracing, health promotion and comprehensive services, ,according to a news release from USD.

Officials say the team will assist the state with contact tracing to identify individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19. Team members will work directly with the Department of Health to focus on two populations – the South Dakota tribal communities who have requested additional contact tracing from the state, and the USD community.

“Identifying close contacts of COVID-19 cases and having them quarantine and monitor for symptoms is extremely important to help stop outbreaks from becoming widespread,” said Susan Puumala, Ph.D., senior lecturer in the Master of Public Health program and faculty lead for the CARE team said. “Keeping the number of cases and spread controlled helps communities to be able to have a more ‘normal’ level of activities, such as in-person classes.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What to know before going to the South Dakota State Fair

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota State Fair is Thursday through Sunday in Huron.

News

Legislative board approves hearings to consider special session

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Executive Board of the South Dakota legislature has voted to hold special committee hearings later this month to begin planning for a possible special session over coronavirus-related spending this fall.

News

First COVID-19 death directly connected to Sturgis Rally confirmed in Minnesota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The first coronavirus-related death linked to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been confirmed by health officials in Minnesota.

News

Airline to offer direct flights from Sioux Falls to Charlotte

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Flyers traveling out of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport will soon have another direct-flight option.

Latest News

News

South Dakota records 2 more COVID-19 deaths; Total cases surpass 14,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota as active cases continued an upward trend Wednesday.

News

Sioux Falls man accused of accidentally shooting teen while handling gun

Updated: 2 hours ago
An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he accidentally shot and injured a teen while handling a gun.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Avera part of international COVID-19 antibody study, looking for participants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
For those participating in the study, a lab-created antibody cocktail can be administered by a one time IV infusion. IV therapy could be used for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who are currently hospitalized or at home.

News

Brookings City Council to consider tighter COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Brookings City Council is holding a special meeting to consider stronger measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city - including potentially limiting all residential gatherings in the city.

News

Mix 97-3 launches 80's music, changes name to iconic KKRC

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Downtown Sioux Falls hosts the final block party of the year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The final block party of the year kicks off on Friday at 8th and RailRoad.