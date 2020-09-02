Warm and Breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to have plenty of sunshine across the region, and the wind is going to pick up. Wind gusts up around 30 to 35 mph will be possible this afternoon, especially out to the west. It will also be warmer today, as well. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for parts of central and western South Dakota until 7 p.m. CDT.

We’re going to keep the wind and sun around for Thursday, but the temperatures are going to be cooler. We’ll only see highs in the 70s with wind gusts near 30 mph. Temperatures will rebound heading into Friday. Most of us will be back in the 80s. By Saturday, many of us will be pushing 90 again with low to mid 90s out to the west.

Cooler air will move back into the region by the second half of the weekend. Sunday will see highs fall back into the 70s. By Labor Day, we’re talking about many places being in the mid to upper 60s with possibly a few low 70s for some. There’s a slight chance of rain next Tuesday, but most of the extended forecast is looking dry. It looks like we’ll warm back into the 70s by the middle of next week.

