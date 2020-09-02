What to know before going to the South Dakota State Fair

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair is Thursday through Monday in Huron. The gates are open at 7:00 AM. It costs $6 for adults to get in each day and $4 for kids between the ages of 6 and 15. On Thursday, 4-H members get in free by showing their 4-H card. Veterans and active military men and women will also receive free admission that day.

Because of COVID-19, entertainment in the grandstand had to be changed. The Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash will be Thursday and Friday. It costs $20 for adults to get into the bull bash and $12 for kids. On Monday, there will be the truck and tractor pull. It costs $15 to get into this event for adults and $8 for kids.

There is plenty of other free entertainment at the fairgrounds that’s included in your gate admission. It includes an antique tractor display, the FFA Ag Adventure Center, and live music on different stages. The midway will be back this year as well. Daily ride wristbands are $25. The rides will be cleaned and sanitized often to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. All carnival employees will have temperature checks daily as well.

For more information on the South Dakota State Fair and to purchase tickets for it, visit the website here.

