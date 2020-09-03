Avera Medical Minute: pop-up Heart Fresh Market

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On a windy Wednesday afternoon, shoppers are strolling from vendor to vendor outside the Avera Heart Hospital. The pop-up Heart Fresh Market brings the best of local healthy produce all to one location.

Avera Dietitian Loren Cornay hopes the vast array of food is enticing.

“So here at the Avera heart hospital, we teach a Mediterranean style of eating and many people feel that is foreign. So we want to show you that you can absolutely eat Mediterranean, using produce that was grown right here,” said Cornay.

Shelley Brass is one of the shoppers.

“So I actually had some other carrot soup that the Heart Hospital prepared for us today. And it was really good, a little kick to it but it was really enjoyable; something I’d have again,” said Brass.

All of these items in one place can help each shopper to discover all of the possibilities of living and eating well.

Bonnie Hylland works at the Avera Heart Hospital as a Registered Nurse. She stepped outside during her break. “Always important to eat healthily and do what you can to take care of yourself.

Olive Oil is a staple in the Mediterranean diet, Leo Reynolds wife started two Olive Destination locations after discovered how quality Olive Oil helped with her health issues.

“It’s really good for your heart. It lowers blood pressure, it’s good for diabetics. There’s really nothing negative about it,” said Reynolds.

Balsamic vinegar is made the old fashioned way, aged in a barrel for 18 years.

“One of the best things for us is we get to try new things and enjoy some sunshine get out of the clinic for just a few minutes on our breaks and check this out,” said Hylland.

Coray hopes shoppers are encouraged to know a Mediterranean diet, is not that far out of reach.

“We want to practice what we preach so we brought it right here so that you don’t have to go to a crowded supermarket you can buy everything you need to eat fresh, wonderful meals,” said Cornay.

The Market is open every other Wednesday from 2:00 to 6:00 PM. The last two dates for 2020 are Septemeber 16 and 30.

