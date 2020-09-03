Advertisement

Awareness campaign asks parents to talk to kids about dangers of vaping

Vaping makes teens more likely to get COVID-19
Vaping makes teens more likely to get COVID-19
By Beth Warden
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new awareness campaign is asking parents to reconsider if their child could be vaping.

Pat McKone with the American Lung Association doesn’t want the dangers of vaping to be overshadowed during the pandemic. She hopes parents will take the message to heart and talk to their kids.

“We’ve seen, you know, the high school sporting hero the vaper, or the Honor Society. I mean it just is, it has impacted students that would not traditionally be attracted to commercial smoking,” said McKone.

According to the CDC, one-quarter of South Dakota high school students used e-cigarettes last year.

“Adolescent brains are very susceptible to nicotine, and addiction at a young age, actually leaves them more vulnerable for a lifetime of addictions,” said McKone.

In Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, vaping among teens continues to rise. Darcy Jensen works with teens at risk.

“Aerosol is lining their lungs, and can cause some damage, making it more difficult for them to exhale to get rid of that,” said Jensen.

A history of vaping and testing positive for COVID-19 is a double blow.

“Having more difficulties with COVID, because we really are seeing their lungs are compromised to begin with,” said Jensen.

It is important to talk about vaping.

“Have a conversation. Not a lecture,” said Jensen.

She advises to prepare yourself with facts to share, should your child be misinformed.

With school underway, there’s a growing concern of more peer pressure to try vaping.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: pop-up Heart Fresh Market

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Beth Warden
“We want to practice what we preach so we brought it right here so that you don’t have to go to a crowded supermarket you can buy everything you need to eat fresh, wonderful meals,” said Cornay.

News

Senate Debate at South Dakota State Fair cancelled

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Saturday’s Senate debate at the South Dakota State Fair has been canceled.

News

Jean Rounds to undergo surgery Friday to remove malignant tumor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
U.S. Senator Mike Rounds’ wife Jean Rounds will undergo surgery Friday after discovering a malignancy where her sarcoma was located in 2019.

News

Premier Center adjusts to slow schedule, prepares for upcoming concert

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Premier Center adjusts to slow schedule, prepares for upcoming concert

Latest News

News

Noem featured in South Dakota tourism ad

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got some extra air time on Fox News last week during the Republican National Convention, after the state ran a $819,000 taxpayer-funded ad promoting tourism.

News

Sioux Falls’ 57th Street Corn finds new home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The viral stalk of corn that inspired a city, before it was unceremoniously uprooted - then revived - has found a new permanent home.

News

Noem featured in South Dakota tourism ad airing on Fox News

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Kristi Noem got some extra air time on Fox News last week during the Republican National Convention, after the state ran a $819,000 taxpayer-funded ad promoting tourism.

News

South Dakota schools to receive additional $75 million from CARES act funding

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota K-12 schools will receive an additional $75 million in funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

News

Pedestrian killed after getting hit by car in Sioux Falls

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a street in central Sioux Falls.

News

Seven additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Minnesota

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
State health officials say seven more people have died after contracting the coronavirus in Minnesota.