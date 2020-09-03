Awareness campaign asks parents to talk to kids about dangers of vaping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new awareness campaign is asking parents to reconsider if their child could be vaping.

Pat McKone with the American Lung Association doesn’t want the dangers of vaping to be overshadowed during the pandemic. She hopes parents will take the message to heart and talk to their kids.

“We’ve seen, you know, the high school sporting hero the vaper, or the Honor Society. I mean it just is, it has impacted students that would not traditionally be attracted to commercial smoking,” said McKone.

According to the CDC, one-quarter of South Dakota high school students used e-cigarettes last year.

“Adolescent brains are very susceptible to nicotine, and addiction at a young age, actually leaves them more vulnerable for a lifetime of addictions,” said McKone.

In Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, vaping among teens continues to rise. Darcy Jensen works with teens at risk.

“Aerosol is lining their lungs, and can cause some damage, making it more difficult for them to exhale to get rid of that,” said Jensen.

A history of vaping and testing positive for COVID-19 is a double blow.

“Having more difficulties with COVID, because we really are seeing their lungs are compromised to begin with,” said Jensen.

It is important to talk about vaping.

“Have a conversation. Not a lecture,” said Jensen.

She advises to prepare yourself with facts to share, should your child be misinformed.

With school underway, there’s a growing concern of more peer pressure to try vaping.

