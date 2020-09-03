Advertisement

Baton Rouge, La. man accused of raping 12-year-old he met on social media

Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have arrested a 25-year-old Baton Rouge man for allegedly raping a minor.

According to arrest reports, Jonathan Reid Dejean, 25, allegedly paid for a driver to pick up himself and a 12-year-old he met on social media and bring her to his house, where they had sex.

“Unfortunately, we do see a lot of inappropriate things happening online, and there’s so many apps that are coming out. There’s so many websites out there,” said Racheal Hebert, president and CEO of Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response (STAR).

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says they were first made aware of the incident on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Deputies say the child’s mother went to check on her before school. When she didn’t find her daughter in her bedroom, the report says the girl’s mother used an app to track her location and found her walking down the street.

During an interview, deputies say the girl explained that Dejean had convinced her to sneak out twice, on or about Aug. 11 and 12. On both occasions, the girl told investigators Dejean showed up in the vicinity of her house in a Lyft and rode with her back to his house and had sex with her.

“You know, that’s actually something we have not seen before. That’s very bold. That’s something that would say to us that’s a very skilled perpetrator,” Hebert said.

The victim told deputies she believed Dejean was 19 years old. She was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault exam.

Dejean was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Hebert says parents need to create an open dialogue with their children to help educate them about the potential dangers of social media.

“Because so much of what is happening online is happening in secrecy,” Hebert said.

Hebert urges parents to monitor their children’s social media accounts and educate them on the dos and don’ts of technology and using apps.

“Certainly making sure that it’s age appropriate, so making sure that the proper controls are on any apps, that they don’t have access to things like a Facebook account that would have their public information, and then really just educating kids on what’s good to post, what’s not good to post. And the idea of stranger danger is real online. You know, we’ve kind of got away from don’t open the door to a stranger, but now the door is your laptop, your phone, and so it’s a little bit harder to keep kids safe that way,” Hebert said.

