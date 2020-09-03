Advertisement

Big weekend ahead at Huset’s with the World of Outlaws

Outlaws coming back to Brandon
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s a big weekend ahead at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon.

The Greatest Show on Dirt returns to Brandon when the World of Outlaws will be here both Satursday and Sunday nights. It’s been 4 long years since these great drivers have been to South Dakota and for Danny Schatz of Fargo it will be like a homecoming. He is a 10-time series champion. His last win was in July and he’s hovering just outside the Top 5 in 2020...

For Doug Johnson who is Huset’s General Manager this is a major thrill to have these guys coming back to his track. And something they will continue moving forward. “We’ve got a really good relationship with them with the shows we’ve had at Jackson. We had a World of Outlaws late model show there this year and then we had our 3-day Jackson Nationals. We want to partner with them in all of our ventures because they’re the premier sprint car organization in the country,” says Johnson.

It’s $10,000 to the winner on Saturday and then $20,000 on Sunday. The doubleheader is a continuation of the Series epic points battle with Brad Sweet and Logan Schuchart tied at the top and with 5 other drivers in contention for the title.

