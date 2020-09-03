Billion Auto Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tyler Feldkamp became Roosevelt’s career leader in receptions and receiving yards on this touchdown against Brandon Valley.

O’Gorman catcher Avery Wittry makes quite the catch against Harrisburg.

Same story on the gridiron for Washington’s Tyus Hanson, who hauls in the first pass off the game from backup Noah Robertson.

Harrisburg’s Gavin Ross bowls over Rapid City Central defenders on this 33 yard touchdown run.

Our top play comes from Langford’s Colin Frey, who starts at quarterback and ends by catching a touchdown pass from Zander Widener.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.