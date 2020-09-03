Advertisement

Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Lots of greatness on the gridiron
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tyler Feldkamp became Roosevelt’s career leader in receptions and receiving yards on this touchdown against Brandon Valley.

O’Gorman catcher Avery Wittry makes quite the catch against Harrisburg.

Same story on the gridiron for Washington’s Tyus Hanson, who hauls in the first pass off the game from backup Noah Robertson.

Harrisburg’s Gavin Ross bowls over Rapid City Central defenders on this 33 yard touchdown run.

Our top play comes from Langford’s Colin Frey, who starts at quarterback and ends by catching a touchdown pass from Zander Widener.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.

