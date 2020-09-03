Brief Break from the Heat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While we had a brief return to summer-like weather on Wednesday, cooler weather has returned for today along with breezy conditions. The wind will subside tonight and into Friday morning as morning lows dip once again into the 50′s throughout the Dakota News Now viewing area.

The temperatures will be on the rise once again for Friday as highs return to the mid 80′s with plenty of sunshine. The football games will look to have great weather throughout the duration of the games! Heading into Saturday, temperatures will continue to rise once again to the lower 90′s for many of us. While sunshine will stick around throughout the day, we’re tracking some shower and thunderstorm development along and east of I-29 in a narrow area from around Sioux Falls through southwestern Minnesota and into portions of northwestern Iowa. There will be a chance for some severe weather as there is a Marginal Risk.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Sunday as we’ll have plenty of sunshine, but it will still feel summer-like with highs in the mid 80′s. We’re tracking some chances for rain on Labor Day as temperatures plunge dramatically. We’re talking about a 10 to 20 degree temperature drop. Highs on Labor Day will be in the 70′s and the 60′s to the north. As rain returns Tuesday, we’ll experience some of the coldest temperatures in months with highs struggling to get to 60 for the area. That means morning lows on Wednesday will be in the upper 30′s.

Temperatures will gradually warm back up by the end of next week to the upper 70′s to the lower 80′s with more sunshine as dry weather sticks around.

