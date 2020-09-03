Canaries take 11 innings and rain delay to win at Fargo

FARGO, ND (Dakota News Now) -There was a rain delay in the 9th inning of a 1-1 game, but when finally came back to play the Canaries prevailed with 3 runs in the 11th inning. Tyler Herron had pitched 7 brilliant innings giving up just 1 unearned run. But due to some great defensive plays by both teams including Clint Coulters throw to home in the 6th to nail Drew rad, the game stayed tied.

But in the 11th, Damek Tomscha, the AA’s RBI lead who had been robbed earlier belted a solo HR to give Sioux Falls the lead. And Mike Hart provided a cushion with a 2-run triple in the 4-1 win. Sioux Falls improves to 28-24 and leads St. Paul by 2.5 for the 2nd playoff spot. Milwaukee lost so they lead the Birds by 1.5 for 1st place with 8 games left for the Birds who play again in Fargo Thursday before returning home for the final series at the Birdcage with Chicago.

The championship is between the top 2 regular seasons teams and will be a best of seven series.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.