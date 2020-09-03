Advertisement

Cooler and Breezy

Decreasing Cloud Cover
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to see a few clouds around this morning. Any cloud cover will break and we’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will range from the low 70s in the north to the upper 70s in the south. It will be a little breezy, too. Northwest wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph will be possible.

We’ll be clear overnight and drop into the 40s and 50s and the wind will die down. Some warmer air will start to move back into the region Friday. Highs will be in the 80s for most. And we’ll warm up even more for Saturday. There will be lots of sunshine and most of us will be pushing 90 with parts of central South Dakota in the low to mid 90s.

Some cooler air will move in for Sunday and knock highs into the low to mid 80s. Much cooler air will move in for the beginning of next week. On Labor Day, there is a slight chance we could see a few showers move through. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. We’ll keep a chance of showers in for Tuesday as well. Some of us will be stuck in the 50s for highs Tuesday! We should warm back into the 70s by the end of the week.

