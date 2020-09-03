Fans will energize the players at Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Add Ernie Els to the list of big name players coming to Sioux Falls for the Sanford International next week along with Freddie Couples.

We talked with Tim Herron yesterday about the fact that there will be fans for the first time at a pro golf tournament. And the guys are exciting because they thrive off the energy generated from a gallery... And that is something they have really missed. ”Fans bring you energy and your adrenaline starts pumping when the fans are out. I haven’t played this event but I’ve heard from Rocco and some of the other guys that the fans come out and it’s an unbelievable event,” says Herron. Tournament host Andy North says: ”They play so much off the energy of the people and it hasn’t been there and I don’t think it looks like they’re having any where near as much fun as they normally have.”

Expect that to change next week, although here won’t be the kind of interaction that fans and players are accustomed to. But I think everyone is just happy to be back together out on the golf course next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

