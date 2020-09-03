First-time unemployment claims decline in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Initial unemployment benefit claims fell in South Dakota, though continued claims increased as the state’s economy continues to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

First-time claims for the week ending in Aug. 29 fell to 594, down from the previous week’s total of 802. Last week’s claims are one of the lowest weekly totals since the pandemic began, though still higher than the state’s normal average of 200-300 per week.

Continued unemployment claims - which indicates the number of unemployed workers receiving benefits after their initial claim - jumped nearly 1,700 to 10,807 in the Department of Labor’s latest jobs report. State officials have previously said unemployment numbers are likely to continue to fluctuate as long as the pandemic continues to affect the economy.

A total of $1.5 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $1.6 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $594,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $109,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits. The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance was $124.1 million on Aug. 30.

Nationwide jobless claims fell to 881,000 last week.

