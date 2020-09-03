Advertisement

Jean Rounds to undergo surgery Friday to remove malignant tumor

Sen. Mike Rounds and his wife Jean
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Senator Mike Rounds’ wife Jean Rounds will undergo surgery Friday after discovering a malignancy where her sarcoma was located in 2019.

In May 2019, Jean was diagnosed with a malignant, high-grade, aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve. She underwent six rounds of chemo, surgery to remove the remaining portion of her tumor, and radiation treatment, which was completed in February.

On Thursday, the announcement was made that the malignancy was discovered at her scheduled 90-day checkup at the Mayo Clinic earlier this week.

“As any family who has gone through a cancer diagnosis knows, post-treatment checkups are critical,” said Mike and Jean. “While this is not the news we had hoped for, we are thankful the doctors discovered the malignancy at an early stage. Jean’s doctors are confident tomorrow’s procedure will be a success.”

“We continue to be grateful for the support and prayers of so many throughout this difficult time. Please keep the prayers coming!”

Jean will undergo a surgical procedure, known as an ablation, to remove the malignancy Friday morning.

Saturday’s Senate debate at the South Dakota State Fair has been canceled.

Rounds Democratic opponent, Dan Ahlers, agreed that now is not the time for a debate.

Both campaigns say they hope to reschedule the debate at a later date before the November election.

