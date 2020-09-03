Pedestrian killed after getting hit by car in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a street in central Sioux Falls.

The accident took place around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 16th Street and Spring Avenue. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said a 67-year-old man was crossing 16th Street when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old man. He later died of his injuries. His name has not been released.

Clemens said the driver did not have a stop sign at the intersection. No charges have been filed. Police are still investigating.

