Police investigating death at Watertown home

WATERTOWN S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they are not ruling out foul play in the death of a woman whose body was found in a Watertown home.

Police received a request for a welfare check around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home on N. Broadway St. just north of downtown. When officers arrived, they found the body of a dead woman inside the home, according to Capt. Steve Rehorst of the Watertown Police Department.

Rehorst said the home is an active crime scene. At this point, the death is not considered a homicide, but Rehorst said foul play is “not being ruled out.” The South Dakota DCI is assisting in the investigation.

Dakota Radio Group reports investigators wearing hazmat suits could be seen entering and exiting the home throughout the evening.

Investigators in hazmat suit outside the Watertown home wear a body was found. (Mike Tanner/Dakota Radio Group)

The woman’s name has not been released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the death to call 605-882-6210.

