Police looking for ‘person of interest’ in Sioux Falls stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a stabbing in central Sioux Falls.

Authorities say 18-year-old Jerius Josiah Swifteagle is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 8:20 p.m. in the area of W. 12th Street and Grange Avenue. Police began pursuing a vehicle they believe was occupied by the suspects in the stabbing, according to Sgt. Robert Foster. The vehicle eventually crashed near 9th Street and Western Avenue, striking a railroad crossing sign.

Foster said the occupants of the vehicle fled into a nearby home. The people who were inside that residence - who were not associated with crime - left the home once the suspects came in. Police believed the suspects were armed with a firearm and a knife, so the Sioux Falls Police Department SWAT Team was called in.

Police eventually entered the home, but could not find the suspects. During the investigation, they identified Swifteagle as a person of interest. Foster said he was with at least one other “unidentifiable” female.

Authorities say anyone who sees Swifteagle should call 911, but do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous. Police are asking anyone who has other information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

No details about the victim of the initial reported stabbing have been released.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.