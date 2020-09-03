Premier Center adjusts to slow schedule, prepares for upcoming concert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The entertainment industry has taken a hit amid the Coronavirus pandemic, and the Denny Center Premier Center has had their fair share of cancellations and postponements in 2020, however right now they are looking forward to the next event which is set for October 24th.

Chris Young hosted by the Governor Noem’s Sportsmen’s Showcase is the next concert scheduled to take the stage at the Premier Center in October with digital ticketing, cashless concessions, and hand sanitizer available.

However, with no capacity restrictions in Sioux Falls, the venue will only encourage social distancing.

Premier Center General Manager Mike Krewson said, “Not being under any capacity restrictions we are at 100% right now, but if a promoter or client wants to have that distancing having 12,000 seats is certainly a benefit.”

Since the pandemic began in March, the Premier Center has hosted one event which was the PBR.

“I said before the event that all eyes were going to be on Sioux Falls,” Krewson said. “And they were. I still continue to get requests like ‘how did you do this?’ ‘How did this work?’ So we are the tip of the spear.”

Krewson considers the Premier Center lucky to be able to still host events, although it’s not the year he was expecting.

“It is certainly difficult. We were poised for a record-setting year on the positive and obviously, with the virus, most everything got wiped away,” Krewson said.

Even with many events canceled or postponed until 2021, Krewson says he’s still been able to keep some staff employed and is taking advantage of the empty building.

“The City had set money aside previously for enhancement projects in the Premier Center and Convention Center, and those were set for the fall, so we were able to move up that timeline to the summer and get those done so that when we are able to welcome back events that we’ll have enhancements,” said Krewson.

As of right now, the only events that the Premier Center staff is planning on having in 2020 is the Chris Young concert and Sioux Falls Stampede hockey, but they are hoping to add more in the near future.

