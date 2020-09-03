Advertisement

Seven additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Minnesota

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - State health officials say seven more people have died after contracting the coronavirus in Minnesota.

Four of the additional deaths included people who were 85 years of age or older, according to the latest COVID-19 statistics in Minnesota released Thursday. The others who died were ages 50 to 74.

Two deaths were reported in Hennepin County and the rest were in Carver, Dakota, Itasca, Lake of the Woods and Olmsted counties.

An additional 1,047 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total positive cases to 78,123 in Minnesota. Hennepin, Dakota and Ramsey counties had the most new cases. 

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota surpasses 3,000 active COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Active COVID-19 cases continued to climb in South Dakota Thursday as state health officials announced 334 additional cases.

News

First-time unemployment claims decline in South Dakota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Initial unemployment benefit claims fell in South Dakota, though continued claims increased as the state’s economy continues to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

4-H at the South Dakota State Fair

Updated: 2 hours ago
A couple of 4-H ambassadors talk about what is on display inside one of the exhibit halls at the South Dakota State Fair.

News

The Tap Haus

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tap Haus is new at the South Dakota State Fair this year.

Latest News

News

Food at the SD State Fair

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kiwanis Club Pancake House gets ready for the SD State Fair.

News

FFA Ag Adventure Center at SD State Fair

Updated: 2 hours ago
South Dakota FFA officers talk about what people can learn inside the Ag Adventure Center at the State Fair.

News

What to do at the 2020 South Dakota State Fair

Updated: 2 hours ago
Candi Briley with the South Dakota State Fair talks about precautions being taken to keep people healthy while they're at the fair and the variety of entertainment offered this year.

News

Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Bull Bash is Friday and Saturday at the South Dakota State Fair.

News

Police looking for suspect in Sioux Falls stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a stabbing in central Sioux Falls.

News

Trump suggests voters should attempt to cast ballot twice in interview with Gray station WECT

Updated: 3 hours ago
If there was a question on a voter’s status, they would be given a provisional ballot, which would later be determined whether it was valid, according to the elections board.