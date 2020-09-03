Sioux Falls’ 57th Street Corn finds new home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The viral stalk of corn that inspired a city, before it was unceremoniously uprooted - then revived - has found a new permanent home.

The 57th Street Corn, AKA the Sioux Falls Corn, AKA Cornelia, has been replanted in front of City Hall.

The plant first got attention in mid-August when people noticed it growing out of a crack in the concrete on 57th Street near Minnesota Avenue. It began appearing in social media posts, spawned a Twitter account, and even inspired a fundraiser for the victims of the Iowa dorecho storm. Many pointed to the corn, which resiliently grew despite its barren abode, as a symbol of hope amid what has been an otherwise disagreeable year.

Only days after it went viral, someone uprooted the stalk, leading to outrage and sadness on social media. However, one Sioux Falls man - Chad Theisen - took it upon himself to try and revive the corn. He and his family replanted the stalk in a 5-gallon bucket, and posted on Facebook about his plans to find a new home.

On Thursday, that new home became a reality. Mayor Paul TenHaken tweeted about the corn’s replanting, saying “The corniest story of the year lives on.”

Chad Theisen and his family rescued the resilient @57thC, nursed her back to life in a bucket, and today we planted her in her new forever home at City Hall. The corniest story of the year lives on. 🌽 #SymbolOfHope pic.twitter.com/0iU4BJf97T — Paul TenHaken (@paultenhaken) September 3, 2020

