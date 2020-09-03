Advertisement

South Dakota schools to receive additional $75 million from CARES act funding

(KWCH)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota K-12 schools will receive an additional $75 million in funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced the funding on Thursday. It amounts to $500 per student in South Dakota.

This comes one day after the U.S. Dept. of Treasure updated its guidance for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The new guidance also means that tribal governments can choose to make a similar payment to tribal and BIE schools, according to Noem’s office.

The CARES Act has provided $1.25 billion in funding to the state of South Dakota, and the new funding will come out of that allotment.

South Dakota’s K-12 schools also received $41 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s Elementary & Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Funds. An additional $5.7 million will be awarded from the Governor’s Emergency Relief Funds at a future date.

