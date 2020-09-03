South Dakota surpasses 3,000 active COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Active COVID-19 cases continued to climb in South Dakota Thursday as state health officials announced 334 additional cases.

The new cases bring total known infections in the state to 14,337. Active cases rose by 138 to 3,013.

New cases have risen significantly in the past week. South Dakota currently has the highest rate of new cases per capita, according to an analysis by the New York Times.

Other metrics have remained relatively flat. The state saw no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, and current hospitalizations fell by one to 76.

In a media briefing Thursday, state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said there is generally about a two week delay between an increase in cases to a corresponding rise in hospitalizations. However, Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said many of the new COVID-19 cases involve younger people. She said younger people who are infected are less likely to require hospitalization.

The state processed tests for 1,612 people on Thursday.

