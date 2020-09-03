Advertisement

The show will go on: Orpheum Theater plans show in pandemic

The Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls is holding one of its first productions since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls is holding one of its first productions since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Orpheum Theater Center in Sioux Falls is holding one of its first productions since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Performances of the musical “Lost in Vegas” start Friday, Sept. 4th.

“We couldn’t be doing this in Connecticut at all, nor California, nor a lot of states. My daughter is here doing all the lighting for this show from Los Angeles and there is nobody working and nothing happening. So there are very few states where there are shows happening,” said Writer, Director, and Producer, Brent Grosvenor.

Grosvenor is a writer and producer from Connecticut. He says the musical is based on real people and actual events. It’s a love story surrounding many colorful characters and their relationships.

27 local performers are a part of the cast and say this musical has been just what they’ve needed during this pandemic.

“It’s been kind of a big stress reliever because with everything crazy going on in the world it’s been nice these four nights a week coming with these people and being as safe as we can, but coming together as a cast,” said Performer Blake Lyon.

What they are most looking forward to is the audience.

“People. We want people to clap and laugh. That is the best part. That’s what everybody just waits for is getting an audience to react to what we’ve been doing and working so hard at creating,” said Performer Malle Driscoll.

" Us being able to bring this can give people some hope that you know, we are going to get through this and we can sit back and get our minds off the stress of everything going on,” said Lyon.

To help make this a safe experience, seats will be sectioned off for social distancing.

“Two empty seats between each group. We’re not selling the front two rows, so you’ll have some distance between the cast and the audience,” said Grosvenor.

The cast says they are all feeling healthy and ready to put on some great performances.

Performances are happening Sept. 4th-6th and Sept. 10th-13th. You can purchase tickets here: https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/lost-vegas

