Advertisement

Video in Black man’s suffocation shows cops put hood on him

Video of a Black man who died of asphyxiation after being handcuffed, hooded and pinned down by police was released Wednesday as activists demanded the officers be fired and charged in his death.
Video of a Black man who died of asphyxiation after being handcuffed, hooded and pinned down by police was released Wednesday as activists demanded the officers be fired and charged in his death.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Black man who had run naked through the streets of a western New York city died of asphyxiation after a group of police officers put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes, according to video and records released Wednesday by the man’s family.

Daniel Prude died March 30 after he was taken off life support, seven days after the encounter with police in Rochester. His death received no public attention until Wednesday, when his family held a news conference and released police body camera video and written reports they obtained through a public records request.

“How did you see him and not directly say, ‘The man is defenseless, buck naked on the ground. He’s cuffed up already. Come on.’ How many more brothers gotta die for society to understand that this needs to stop?” Prude’s brother, Joe Prude, asked at a news conference Wednesday.

The videos show Prude, who had taken off his clothes, complying when police ask him to get on the ground and put his hands behind his back. Prude is agitated and shouting as officers let him writhe as he sits on the pavement in handcuffs for a few moments as a light snow falls.

Then, they put a white “spit hood” over his head, a device intended to protect officers from a detainee’s saliva. At the time, New York was in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prude demands they remove it.

Then the officer’s slam Prude’s head into the street. One officer holds his head down against the pavement with both hands, saying “stop spitting” as Prude’s shouts turn to whimpers and grunts. Another officer places a knee on his back. The officers appear to become concerned when they notice water coming out of Prude’s mouth.

“My man. You puking?” one says.

Prude stops moving and falls silent. One officer notes that he’s been out, naked, in the street for some time. Another remarks, “He feels pretty cold.”

His head had been held down by an officer for just over two minutes.

Medics can then be seen on the video performing CPR before he’s loaded into an ambulance.

Spit hoods have been scrutinized as a factor in the deaths of several prisoners in the U.S. and other countries in recent years.

A medical examiner concluded that Prude’s death was a homicide caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report lists excited delirium and acute intoxication by phencyclidine, or PCP, as contributing factors.

Prude was from Chicago and had just arrived in Rochester for a visit with his family. Police responded after Joe Prude called 911 to report that his brother had left his house and was experiencing mental health issues.

The city halted its investigation into Prude’s death when state Attorney General Letitia James office began its own investigation in April. Under New York law, deaths of unarmed people in police custody are often turned over to the attorney general’s office, rather than handled by local officials.

James said Wednesday that investigation is continuing.

“I want everyone to understand that at no point in time did we feel that this was something that we wanted not to disclose,” Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said at press briefing. “We are precluded from getting involved in it until that agency (the AG’s office) has completed their investigation.”

One officer wrote that they put the hood on Prude because he was spitting continuously in the direction of officers and they were concerned about coronavirus.

Still, activists demanded that officers involved with Prude’s death be prosecuted on murder charges and that they be removed from the department while the investigation proceeds.

“The police have shown us over and over again that they are not equipped to handle individuals with mental health concerns. These officers are trained to kill, and not to deescalate. These officers are trained to ridicule, instead of supporting Mr. Daniel Prude,” Ashley Gantt of Free the People ROC said at the news conference with Prude’s family.

Protesters gathered Wednesday outside Rochester’s Public Safety Building, which serves as police headquarters. Free the People ROC said several of its organizers were briefly taken into custody after they entered the building while Warren was speaking to the media.

They were released on appearance tickets, said Iman Abid, regional director of the NYCLU, who was among those taken into custody.

___

Hill reported from Albany. Associated Press writers Mary Esch, Michael R. Sisak, Jennifer Peltz and Dave Collins contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

House subpoenas embattled Postal Service leader over delays

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy took over the agency in June and implemented set of policy changes that have delayed mail and sparked concern over the agency’s ability to process mail-in ballots this fall.

National

TS Nana barrels toward Belize, could become hurricane

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala.

News

‘Greatest Threat’ to tribal communities

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Carleen Wild
While none of our communities are immune from the meth epidemic, the Department of Justice reports that the drug continues to disproportionately devastate Native American communities.

News

First-year teachers adapt to learning on the job amid pandemic

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
First-year teachers adapt to learning on the job amid pandemic

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise” — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science.

National

75th anniversary of end of WWII goes mostly virtual amid virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wednesday is the anniversary of the formal Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japan to the United States, when documents were signed officially ending years of bloody fighting in a ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

News

Reynolds: Wait to see if virus cases drop before new moves

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reynolds says the soaring number of confirmed virus cases is largely due to infection among young people, especially those in the college towns of Iowa City and Ames.

News

Brookings City Council considers adding restrictions amid COVID spike in the community

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Brookings leaders are considering a vote on implementing new restrictive measures in the city, however, it isn’t coming without opposition from some in the community.

National

Special oversight of the nation’s worst nursing homes still leaves residents at risk

Updated: 1 hours ago
Residents have been abused, neglected and ignored under the government’s watch. Oversight weakened because of COVID-19.

News

South Dakota State Fair begins tomorrow in Huron as pandemic continues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota State Fair ready to begin tomorrow in the middle of a pandemic.