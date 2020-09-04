Advertisement

Canaries hosting Sioux Falls Pride Night(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries are nearing the end of their season, but they are looking for a win in their community.

The Canaries are hosting Pride Night at the Birdcage as they will be supporting Sioux Falls Pride.

The Canaries will be playing the Chicago Dog’s Friday night in their final push to make the postseason, but the birds are looking for more than just a win on the field.

Canaries Pitcher Kevin Folman said, “Bottom line its people supporting people.”

Over the years the Sioux Falls Canaries have done many different promotional nights at their games, but Friday the birds are looking to show unity among the community.

Folman added, “We just want to make sure that people feel included and feel like their normal selves no matter where they are, or what they are or what they are doing. Especially coming to a sporting event, anybody can support this and we’re glad that we can have everybody in Sioux Falls here supporting this.”

Sioux Falls Pride will be announcing their new president Friday night at the Birdcage, giving the organization an opportunity to come together and celebrate after their other events in 2020 have been canceled.

Sioux Falls Pride Board Member Rachel Polan said, “This is probably going to be our biggest event in 2020. It’s really hard to explain how much it means that a group like the Canaries is publicly showing support for us, and throwing so much effort behind this and working with them has been really really great for pride.”

No matter the final score at the end of Friday night’s game, the players recognize the bigger picture.

“It’s bigger than baseball at this point. It’s great to have everybody here at the game, but at the same time, we are doing this for something bigger than sports, something beyond sports. Just knowing that we can provide that environment for the fans and for the people of Sioux Falls is pretty nice,” said Folman.

Sioux Falls Pride is hoping that Friday’s Pride Night is just the beginning of future collaborations.

“We’re kind of hoping that other groups see that it’s okay to support pride, not only is it okay but it’s a great thing to do. We’re willing to partner with all of our city and community organizations and work with you. We just want everybody to be included,” Polan added.

