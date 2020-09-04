Advertisement

Celebrating Erik Thorstenson’s 25th anniversary at KSFY

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Erik Thorstenson started at KSFY on September 6, 1995 as the weekend sports anchor. He is originally from Sioux City, IA and graduated from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. After graduating from college, he worked at a television station in Sioux City for three years as a reporter covering news and sports, then moved to Sioux Falls to start at KSFY.

In 1997, Thorstenson moved to the sports director position where he stayed until January of 2020 when he transitioned to being a co-anchor on the morning show. Thorstenson has won numerous awards throughout his career. He lives in Sioux Falls with his wife, Amy, and four kids.

