Advertisement

Ely hits pair of homers but Birds fall 8-6 at Fargo

Canaries maintain 2-1/2 game lead for spot in championship series despite the loss
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, ND (Dakota News Now) -Andree Ely’s first home run of the night gave the Canaries an early 1-0 lead to start the game Thursday night in Fargo. And when Mike Hart belted a 2-run HR in the second inning it was 3-1 Sioux Falls. But Leo Pena’s “inside the park” HR in the 4th turned out to be huge. It gave the Redhawks a 5-3 lead which grew to 8-4. Logan landon knocked in a run for Sioux Falls. And then in the 9th Ely connected again with a man aboard for his second homer of the night. But that was as close as the Canaries would get, losing 8-6

They return home to the Birdcage for their final 3 home games of the season against Chicago. Milwaukee won Thursday night so the Birds are 2-1/2 out of first. But they are also 2-1/2 ahead of 3 teams with 26-28 records. The Canaries are 28-25. The top 2 teams advance to the best of seven championship series for the American Association title. Sioux Falls will finish up the regular season on the road at Chicago.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Soccer highlights from 3 games on Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Soccer highlights from 3 games on Thursday

Sports

O’Gorman volleyball team rolls to 3-0 win on Senior Night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
O’Gorman volleyball team rolls to 3-0 win on Senior Night

Sports

Harrisburg and Washington prepare for Friday’s Presidents Bowl

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Harrisburg and Washington prepare for Friday's Presidents Bowl

Sports

Mason’s ACL is torn, his football season is over

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mason has torn ACL and will have surgery

Latest News

Sports

10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 3rd

Updated: 1 hours ago
10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 3rd

Sports

Canaries take 11 innings and rain delay to win at Fargo

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT
Canaries take 11 innings and rain delay to win at Fargo

Sports

Big weekend ahead at Huset’s with the World of Outlaws

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Big weekend ahead at Huset’s with the World of Outlaws

Sports

Fans will energize the players at Sanford International

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
Fans will energize the players at Sanford International

Play of the Week

Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Sports

North and Herron pumped to have fans at Sanford International

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:25 AM CDT
North and Herron pumped to have fans at Sanford International