Ely hits pair of homers but Birds fall 8-6 at Fargo

FARGO, ND (Dakota News Now) -Andree Ely’s first home run of the night gave the Canaries an early 1-0 lead to start the game Thursday night in Fargo. And when Mike Hart belted a 2-run HR in the second inning it was 3-1 Sioux Falls. But Leo Pena’s “inside the park” HR in the 4th turned out to be huge. It gave the Redhawks a 5-3 lead which grew to 8-4. Logan landon knocked in a run for Sioux Falls. And then in the 9th Ely connected again with a man aboard for his second homer of the night. But that was as close as the Canaries would get, losing 8-6

They return home to the Birdcage for their final 3 home games of the season against Chicago. Milwaukee won Thursday night so the Birds are 2-1/2 out of first. But they are also 2-1/2 ahead of 3 teams with 26-28 records. The Canaries are 28-25. The top 2 teams advance to the best of seven championship series for the American Association title. Sioux Falls will finish up the regular season on the road at Chicago.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.