Harrisburg and Washington prepare for Friday’s Presidents Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Presidents Bowl will be held on two days this year because of COVID 19. And game one if Friday night between the Harrisburg Tigers and Washington Warriors at 6:00 at Howard Wood Field.

The Harrisburg Tigers roared to a 56-0 lead at half-time last Saturday against RC Central and coasted to a 63-7 victory. Head coach Brandon White knows that tomorrow night’s game is big for his team as they continue to move up the ranks in Class 11-AAA . And playing against a Sioux Falls school like Washington is a chance to show how far they have come in recent years. ”Yeah that’s a big focus of this year’s group is they want to make that next step. Try to get to a place where we can contend for a state title year in and year out and I think we have the leadership. Our senior group is willing to put in the time to do that and to lead this group right now and it’s time for Harrisburg football to do that,” says head coach Brandon White.

The Warriors beat Aberdeen 28-21 last Friday in the debut for Ryan Evans as head coach. Washington trailed 14-7 but rallied to win in a tightly contested contest. After some early jitters they finally got the offense going and know they’ll need to continue that tomorrow night against Harrisburg if they want to improve to 2-0. ”We have some weapons on offense and we were able to show that we can score quickly when needed and then our defense has just no quit. It’s a bend but not break defense and their determination really helped us,” says head coach Ryan Evans.

Both team will be looking to stay unbeaten. The Tigers are ranked 4th in 11-AAA and the Warriors at 5th.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.