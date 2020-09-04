Advertisement

Hub City Bowl kicks off with two different levels of attendance

Hub City Bowl kicks off tonight in Aberdeen with two different levels of attendance.
Hub City Bowl kicks off tonight in Aberdeen with two different levels of attendance.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Football Friday rolls on tonight in Aberdeen, with both Roncalli and Central kicking off their home schedules. However both schools will be enforcing different attendance restrictions, on who will be able to come to tonight’s games.

Even though the school is currently listed at a Tier 2 attendance level, Aberdeen Roncalli is operating tonight’s game against Redfield without any attendance restrictions. This means anyone will be able to attend the first game of the double header. In a Facebook post, the school said this decision was made due to the outdoor nature of the event, and with Swisher Field’s ample room for social distancing.

However Aberdeen Central is still operating at a Tier 2 level of attendance, meaning only families of the athletes, cheerleaders and coaches, along with high school students and district staff will be able to attend tonight’s game at 8 against Rapid City Central.

When the first game ends, Roncalli students grades K-8 will be asked to leave. However Roncalli high school students and parents will be allowed to stay for the second game.

Aberdeen Roncalli kicks off the first game at 5 p.m. against Redfield, followed by Aberdeen Central against Rapid City Central scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

