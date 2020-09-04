Mason’s ACL is torn, his football season is over

VIBORG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Viborg-Hurley senior QB Chase mason was knocked out of last Friday’s game at Lake Preston, but the hope was it was nothing serious. He found out that wasn’t the case this week and according to head coach Rob Kessler he will have surgery next week for a torn A-C-L. That means his senior football season has come to an end.

Mason led the Cougars to a state title his junior year and was excited to help his team defend it’s title. Chase was a standout on the pitching mound this summer and has drawn interest from most Major League teams. He will also have plenty of choices if he chooses to play Division I football or baseball as well.

Chase was on the front cover of our Pigskin Preview and is clearly one of the most gifted athletes we have seen in this area. He’s also a great kid!

