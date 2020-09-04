National University holds off on name change in light of T. Denny Sanford investigation report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week, non-profit investigative news agency ProPublica released a report about a child pornography investigation involving South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford.

The report indicated an electronic device belonging to Sanford was central to the investigation.

While no charges have been filed, a San Diego, California-based university is now holding off on plans to re-name itself after Sanford.

“National University” had announced plans last fall to rename itself “Sanford National University” after a gift from Sanford.

The university posted this statement over the weekend, reading: “National University previously announced it would be renamed to reflect the contributions of T. Denny Sanford to this institution. In light of recent developments, for the foreseeable future, National University will continue under its existing name. The board of National University will continue to follow this matter closely.”

