O’Gorman volleyball team rolls to 3-0 win on Senior Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights are ranked #1 in Class “AA” and Thursday night they showed why. Bergen Reilly’s power game led the way but they got solid contributions from Raegen Reilly and Elaina Lubeck as well in a 3-0 win over the Lincoln Patriots at the Knights gym.

