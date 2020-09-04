Advertisement

OYO Fall Annuals

Preparing for Cool Weather
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 4, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are discussing how you can get your planters ready for fall.

With the cooler weather coming soon, it’s always nice to prep your yard and planters with some plants that can handle the cooler temperatures better. Doug says mums are the top plant for handling the cooler weather. It’s a good idea to plant them at least six weeks before the first killing frost so their roots can set in.

Other good options to plant would be sunflowers, black-eyed Susan, and ornamental pepper plants. These all pair very well with your ornamental grasses. Doug says it’s fine to leave those in your pot to add some fall color and texture.

