Police: 19-year-old charged with child porn, rape

19-year-old Blake McCrea is facing charges after police learned of a sexual relationship he had with a 14-year-old.
19-year-old Blake McCrea is facing charges after police learned of a sexual relationship he had with a 14-year-old.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 19-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police learned of a sexual relationship he had with a 14-year-old.

Sioux Falls Police were called to an apartment in the 4100 block of W. Valhall Blvd. over concerns of the relationship.

Responding officers discovered 19-year-old Blake Anthony McCrea had child pornography on his phone and that he had sexual contact with the 14-year-old girl.

McCrea is charged with possession of child pornography and first-degree rape.

